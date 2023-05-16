Family reunites in California after escaping violence in Sudan conflict

Two weeks after speaking with ABC News Live from Cairo, 6-year-old Abdullah Ahmed and his mother have escaped Sudan and reunited with his dad in San Francisco.

May 16, 2023

