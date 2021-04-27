Fort Bragg soldiers among 1st US troops headed to Eastern Europe

If Russia really does invade Ukraine, soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, could be some of the first U.S. armed forces to respond. WTVD reporter Jonah Kaplan talks about what’s at stake.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live