French Air Force display marks Lebanese centenary

French Air Force jets marked 100 years since the establishment of the State of Greater Lebanon during a visit to the country by French President Emmanuel Macron.
0:50 | 09/01/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for French Air Force display marks Lebanese centenary
