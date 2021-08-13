-
Now Playing: Hijab-wearing referee out to blaze trail at Olympics
-
Now Playing: US troops sent to evacuate embassy in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Floodwaters sweep away dozens of cars in Turkey
-
Now Playing: Cargo ship runs aground in Japan, spills oil
-
Now Playing: This bar serves puptails for its furry customers
-
Now Playing: 13 sets of twins, Perseid meteor shower, eviction protest: World in Photos, Aug. 12
-
Now Playing: World Elephant Day brings attention to the endangered African elephant
-
Now Playing: Taliban captures 10th major city as US troops pull out of Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Concern grows as Taliban seizes more Afghan territories
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: Taliban closing in on Kabul as US nears complete withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Siberian wildfires now bigger than all other fires in world combined
-
Now Playing: Heavy equipment brought in to rescue motorists stranded by floodwaters
-
Now Playing: Wildfires, Lebanon’s economic crisis and COVID-19: World in Photos, Aug. 11
-
Now Playing: Taliban seizes control of more key cities
-
Now Playing: Putin says Biden meetings were constructive, not hostile
-
Now Playing: Fire, Zebra baby, and protests: World in Photos, Aug. 10
-
Now Playing: Volunteers step up to fight fires in Greece as tourist hot spots are evacuated
-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew faces lawsuit for alleged sexual abuse