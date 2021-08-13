French soccer team fights back on league hijab ban

ABC News’ Ibtissem Guenfoud speaks with players from a French soccer team who say they have been “forced to choose between my passion and my religion” because of a hijab ban during competition.
6:21 | 08/13/21

