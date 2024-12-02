Gaza teen receiving medical care in US after double leg amputation

Ahmed Abu Obayda, 15, was injured during a missile strike in Gaza in February.

December 2, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live