Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for German chancellor appears unsteady at ceremony
A yeah we're. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:31","description":"Angela Merkel later said that she didn't drink enough water.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63784288","title":"German chancellor appears unsteady at ceremony","url":"/International/video/german-chancellor-appears-unsteady-ceremony-63784288"}