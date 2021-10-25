Global community calls for probe into missing tennis star Peng Shuai

A Grand Slam doubles champion, Peng Shuai, 35, disappeared from the public more than two weeks after accusing Zhang Gaoli, a former senior Chinese government official, of sexual assault.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live