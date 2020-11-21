Green tree frog burrows into coffeemaker

More
A Queensland couple who recorded the video said the frog continues to return to the coffeemaker and the machine is now out of use.
0:31 | 11/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Green tree frog burrows into coffeemaker
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"A Queensland couple who recorded the video said the frog continues to return to the coffeemaker and the machine is now out of use.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74338133","title":"Green tree frog burrows into coffeemaker","url":"/International/video/green-tree-frog-burrows-coffeemaker-74338133"}