Haitian ambassador on fallout from president’s assassination

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. Bocchit Edmond following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
5:22 | 07/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Haitian ambassador on fallout from president’s assassination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:22","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. Bocchit Edmond following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78745675","title":"Haitian ambassador on fallout from president’s assassination","url":"/International/video/haitian-ambassador-fallout-presidents-assassination-78745675"}