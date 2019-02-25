Transcript for Hanoi prepares for US-North Korea summit

I'm Jimmy toe for ABC news live in Hanoi. There barber shops who does. President Trump's signature hair stylist cut and also can don't let this haircuts that. We heard about this one here in the back Alley of Hanoi. He isn't really famous guy on the Facebook and also social media and he's doing something quite creative. He is. Pre game. President Trump's fourth trip on the facts. This lucky gentlemen he didn't really get to. While. Collins a taste for you to finish it's something. Two two hours. This highway. Are you a fan of president trump we'll I want. Why not I two hours to make this unfortunate on the phone book. This looking gentlemen are. I'm June so for NBC news life in Hanoi and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.