Transcript for Hear ye, hear ye: International town crier competition kicking off

Before we go our team has a new obsession guys talon a cry years. Hear me out it started when. OK so from there the producer of wind down his major rabbit hole and discovered there's. Actually a town crier international competition when it happening its happening today sell your I wanna even judges Richard Lillian in Michigan. Richer and thanks so much for being with us our producers are obsessed with all of then on he just remind us what at town crier is. Out. There isn't exactly what you guys. Without Crowder before radio and television and before newspaper paper broke the news at people and public. Super cool super cool so. I don't even think we have time to get into how you became a judge but. What are you looking for as a judge in this very awesome competition. Well these town crier is from around the world and down. They're going to get babies competing against each other to see who the best crier is. And they're judged aren't that content of their cry. Only Michigan sent them topics of what they wanted to cry about. And so that they raided they're judged under. How good they get that message out to the people that sustained volume. Make jury that the level of volume in the voice stays the same through the whole. Brian Baird to Portman how they carry themselves out active they're dressed royal Dutch royal after address colonial they should act colonial. And now. That pretty much just all all overall liking the audience. It's our right and before we go I think it's only appropriate that we ask you to give us an example I mean it's almost the weekend so can you. Sure all our opening Christ this they have no end net traditions start out with oh yeah oh yeah lecture course she'll start outlet. Of course they have a bill that there's little that I have. And should make. We. Oh yeah oh yeah. Business town crier Richard Marlene. Thanking you for listening and watching. I have a great day folks. Kids. That is of Maine a name every what is so happy right now including myself and very nice. To join you there are very nice ring to join us we appreciate it. Thank you were answered. And don't forget Holland Michigan tulip time festival is lasting until tomorrow with a big parade. So coming Amish income support to looked at. You heard and co out in support and so little time every NRA are I thank you so much your injured.

