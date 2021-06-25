High tide in Venice creates water pools

More
High tide caused water pools in Venice's St. Mark's Square, as visitors took the chance to experience the "acqua alta," or "high water," phenomenon.
1:02 | 06/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High tide in Venice creates water pools
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"High tide caused water pools in Venice's St. Mark's Square, as visitors took the chance to experience the \"acqua alta,\" or \"high water,\" phenomenon. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78492414","title":"High tide in Venice creates water pools","url":"/International/video/high-tide-venice-creates-water-pools-78492414"}