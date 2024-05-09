Horse rescued after being stranded on rooftop amid flooding in Brazil

A Brazilian horse that garnered widespread attention after a TV news helicopter spotted it stranded on a rooftop has been rescued, officials say.

May 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live