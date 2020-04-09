Huge explosion engulfs industrial facility in UK

More
A massive fire broke out at an industrial building in Kent, causing a dramatic explosion near a marina.
0:32 | 09/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Huge explosion engulfs industrial facility in UK
And I. Well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"A massive fire broke out at an industrial building in Kent, causing a dramatic explosion near a marina.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72823835","title":"Huge explosion engulfs industrial facility in UK","url":"/International/video/huge-explosion-engulfs-industrial-facility-uk-72823835"}