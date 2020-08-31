Huge protests flood Belarus’ capital again, defying crackdown

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports from Belarus, where 100,000 people marched in Minsk, on President Alexander Lukashenko’s birthday, to protest his rule, despite a heavy security presence.
3:24 | 08/31/20

