IDF spokesperson: 'We have no choice but to succeed' in Gaza

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with IDF spokesperson Major Doron Spielman about the two freed American hostages, the effort to rescue remaining hostages, and the impact of a potential ground invasion.

October 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live