Impeached South Korean president detained after weeks-long confrontation

South Korean police detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence in Seoul on Wednesday local time, ABC News confirmed.

January 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live