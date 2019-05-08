Transcript for India revokes Kashmir's autonomy after 7 decades

I do have some international news to get to tensions between India and Pakistan are high this morning we understand Juliette has the Indian government is announcing the removal. Of Kashmir's special status and thousands of troops Ari deployed in that disputed region. Exotic and this is quite a worrying and concerning development for cash and Mary's the the area of Johnny I'm passionate it's an Indian administer said. Pot of cash merits caught sort of semi autonomous status which it has held for decades because. That area of Cashman is disputed between India. And Pakistani based Topps separate controlled all enclaves of that Tara treat. But to be rooting BJP party in India which is a very. Nationalist Hindu. Ponte. They announced that they were removing Cashman is special state to see Indians out of Cashman special status and this has attracted opt rule. From opposition. Parliamentarians and India they've attacked it as unconstitutional. Thousands of troops IDs at the plate onto the streets of Kashmir Kashmir is this morning have woken up to does that to streets the schools are Claes. Internet Savvis has gone down. And tourists have been told told to leave a lot of Indians speaking to relatives inside Cashman say that they off. Fitful about going outside in the just wait and see what happens next there is expected that there will be on Iraq's in the wake of this announcement.

