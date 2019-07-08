Transcript for Inside the prison where 2 US teens accused of killing Italian officer are being held

I spent more than an hour with perfectly on a tally this evening he's been open and frank didn't dodge any question. And it got quite emotional when he talked about seeing his son here in jail for the first time. After days of discussions I went with our translator to the robot let's have an attorney for repeats on a talent yes that we talk off camera on the record the past eleven days have been very difficult especially for his son eighteen year old Gabriel. The Helton this jail for Richie tells me he's exhausted frightened try to make sense of at all portraits you'll gave details of the events leading up to the killing. Kate his father and brother right from San Francisco July 20 and went straight to his grandparents beach house for Janet. In my 24. It reached his brother Claudio. Within yesterday evening to pick up a car he asked are dropping in Rome her friend Tim elder and one crucial morale perpich tells. Never heard him before he's not in a circle of friends cloudy drop gave at the meridian hotel where pins mother got a room for an using models that Wednesday night how was uneventful. Thursday July 25 gate texted his uncle for restaurant recommendations. To head back to the beach again later. At Friday morning Claudio couldn't be reached gate he went back to the hotel to find police swarming but what you many answers. The damage found out keep have been arrested when this photo flashed on the ATMs in Rome but preacher got emotional telling me was the it is discomfort frightened myself just feel emptiness it feels like the whole world is crashing in argue. It took five days before repeats he was able to see his son at that Jalen central role under arrest for participating in. An altercation. Ended with the death of a police officer. Burst out crying we hugged each other start telling me yet no white T about the stabbing yet know why do you the other boy had a knife yet know why he. It could turn out that way and kept repeating that over and over yet prosecutors say thin older admits to adding more electric yellow rate and that the officer suffered eleven wounds. Then the this photo got leaked police had. Handcuffed and blindfolded. The ports interrogation. It tells me. Certainly didn't feel good deceit that photo it's the understatement of the year. One applied at exactly how long it took the young men you as lawyers cited talk to meet. Because of the work got done there is one camera that we should take a look at theories in nineteen reports impart to prepare their case. Says we are convinced Gabriel's innocence Woodley won the truth comes out. Serve us well. And two officer Reagan's widow in Stanley he says it is a tragedy. They lawsuit human life I feel their grief. And truth there's nothing I can say to make their pain less excruciating. I'm aware of that. Also the date both defense team to return to the hotel room where the young man state care opinion airy guarding the flora blocking me from seeing prosecutors brought a forensics team for another examination. In his first public statements on the operation was a very relevant. And he is pressed prosecutors to release surveillance videos of that deadly altercation including one from the. Across the street. Women who. We're confident that the beat up the common tactic tactics it's and that's why out there signs that if each I would press. Virgo Capra told the crush of reporters and Eldred didn't know or electric chiller Reagan was a police officer. A lashing out with this night was the reaction. It's an adult sprinkled. It on all these wounds and senate that what oysters quest and scored its future report. Police claim the suspects were clearly under the influence of beer liquor and drugs that night but they admit police did not collect blood evidence so there was no independent proof the young men were impaired. For the IQ mineral Dan Noyes ABC 7 NEWS.

