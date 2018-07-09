Inside a reptile cafe in Cambodia

More
At this cafe in Cambodia, Chea Raty combined his love for reptiles with his need to be financially secure.
0:35 | 09/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside a reptile cafe in Cambodia
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57681108,"title":"Inside a reptile cafe in Cambodia","duration":"0:35","description":"At this cafe in Cambodia, Chea Raty combined his love for reptiles with his need to be financially secure.","url":"/International/video/inside-reptile-caf-cambodia-57681108","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.