Iran says US talks will be 'indirect' despite Trump announcing 'direct' negotiations

Iranian officials confirmed Monday that Tehran would hold "indirect" high-level talks with U.S. representatives in Oman this weekend. ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live