Transcript for Italian museums reopen

If the fishermen understand McKay. Whether they're good about. Pay it back. It's. Easy. Playing bad hair controllable. Expense him mean but we'll see you got T and we go to. It's found it's out there. And that's still. Diamond. Everybody. Linus. You don't. My god. I'm very strange. Come here is not. Oh it's a pretty ms. Nobody that he had to have them. Warning of the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.