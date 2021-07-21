Japan Air Self-Defense Force aerobatics team draws Olympic rings in sky

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s aerobatics team drew Olympic rings in the sky at the air base in Miyagi prefecture.
1:18 | 07/21/21

