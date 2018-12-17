Transcript for Japan restaurant explosion injures dozens

Authorities in Japan are investigating a powerful explosions that injured dozens of people at a restaurant. The explosion ripped apart a row of wooden buildings more than forty people injured. One of them seriously witnesses thought it was an earthquake. For a missile blast the flames burned for more than five hours on the northern island there in Japan. The cause is still under investigation. A vigil in Strasburg France honoring the victims of last week's terror attack more than 1000 people. Filled a city square last night became the same day French officials announced a fifth person had died at 36 year old polish man. The suspect in the mass shooting was killed by police 48 hours after the attack.

