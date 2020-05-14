-
Now Playing: Preschool teacher takes her classroom to students' yards
-
Now Playing: Tens of thousands evacuated as typhoon hits eastern Philippines
-
Now Playing: Chefs prepare 40,000 meals for people affected by the pandemic in Bangkok
-
Now Playing: Bright testifies, burying the dead, baby elephants: World in Photos, May 14
-
Now Playing: Beachgoers' delight as killer whales swim close to shore
-
Now Playing: Nuclear power station demolished in spectacular explosion in Germany
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: Man dresses as Sheriff Woody to surprise his granddaughter on her birthday
-
Now Playing: Matt Damon reveals family scare with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Seals try to steal diver’s gear
-
Now Playing: Calls for federal action on social distancing on flights
-
Now Playing: Man risks life to cross train tracks
-
Now Playing: Nursing home in Spain celebrates no virus cases
-
Now Playing: Playful foxes visit Ipswich resident’s garden
-
Now Playing: Health workers, masked wrestlers, kindergarten closed: World in Photos, May 13
-
Now Playing: Russia 2nd to US in confirmed cases as official close to Putin tests positive
-
Now Playing: Basking sharks swim off Irish coast
-
Now Playing: Cows chase Australian cattle dog around farm
-
Now Playing: Paris cheese shop shares dairy industry message to buy more fromage