24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Lava from La Palma volcano moves toward ocean

Drone footage captured a river of lava from the La Palma volcano on Spain&rsquo;s Canary Islands approaching the Atlantic Ocean.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live