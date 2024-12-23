Leader of Tibet’s government-in-exile on the Dalai Lama, China

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke to exiled Sikyong Penpa Tsering about President Joe Biden’s efforts to enhance U.S. support for Tibet while China seeks to eventually choose the next Dalai Lama.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live