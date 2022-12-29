Legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé dead at 82

Pelé, the transcendent Brazilian midfielder who won three World Cups and became the face of “the beautiful game,” has died at 82. USA Today’s Christine Brennan reflects on his life and legacy.

December 29, 2022

