Liberation of Izium shows devastation, horror inflicted during Ukraine war

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge visited the recently-liberated Ukrainian city of Izium, where a mass grave site has unveiled the nightmarish war crimes committed during Russia’s occupation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live