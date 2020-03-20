Locals in Thailand feed monkeys usually fed by tourists

More
The monkeys who live near a tourist attraction are being fed by locals in Thailand's Lopburi province.
0:58 | 03/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Locals in Thailand feed monkeys usually fed by tourists
Yeah. Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The monkeys who live near a tourist attraction are being fed by locals in Thailand's Lopburi province.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69715189","title":"Locals in Thailand feed monkeys usually fed by tourists","url":"/International/video/locals-thailand-feed-monkeys-fed-tourists-69715189"}