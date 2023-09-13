Luxury cruise ship runs aground with 206 people on board as rescue efforts underway

The Ocean Explorer ran aground on Monday near Alpefjord in the Northeast Greenland National Park -- a 375,000 square mile area that is the most northerly national park in the world.

September 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live