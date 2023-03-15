Magpies annoy panda by plucking her hair to warm their nests

Female giant panda Zheng Zheng was enjoying a relaxing day in the sun at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center in China -- until magpies teamed up to pluck her hair for nesting.

March 15, 2023

