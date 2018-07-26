Transcript for Man arrested in connection with US embassy explosion in Beijing

Hey folks on that govern with ABC news I'm in Hong Kong. And today in Beijing what the US embassy has called a bomb exploded ruling outside the embassy gates now Chinese officials have described it as a firecracker devices but it sent jitters through. Pretty sensitive part of Beijing that is filled with other embassies including the Indian embassy and the Israeli embassy and it's too quickly. Crawling with Chinese military police were specifically there to keep the peace and ensure that incidents like this do not occur now it happen. Right during the lunch out were rushed there were dozens of people lined up. Outside the embassy waiting to get in to try to get these does. And in this video you can actually see the smoke clouding that intersection still just how many people were about. Remarkably it was cleaned up within minutes. And then people got right back in line waiting for their visas. This is the type of year it's summertime when people try to get student visas to get to the US so. That outside. Embassy complex is typically very very crowded this time of year. Now Chinese officials have said that nobody was hurt aside from the bomber himself US officials have said. No damage to the embassy and it's a new embassy built in 2008. And it's pretty heavily fortified so it's doubtful that any device like this when would have cost it any damage. Chinese officials say they have detained. This 26 year old suspected bomber but he has been hospitalized. To get treatment for one of its hands apparently he was holding the firecracker got too close to it when. Whatever it was who was holding. Detonated. They are not saying anything yet about motive and no word yet from anyone. About this suspected bombers possible terrorist affiliations. Again folks I'm Matt Gutman ABC news in Hong Kong.

