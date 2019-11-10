-
Now Playing: Multiple police officers killed in knife attack in Paris
-
Now Playing: Runners in Austria compete in world’s steepest race
-
Now Playing: US deploying thousands of troops to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after multiple stabbings in Manchester
-
Now Playing: Turkey attack in Syria, protests in Quito, power outage California: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Flock of sheep run through dust storm at feeding time
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Thousands try to escape war in Syria
-
Now Playing: Ethiopian prime minister wins Nobel Peace Prize
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran team up for World Mental Health Day
-
Now Playing: Casualties mount as Turkey completes 2nd day of air strikes on Syria
-
Now Playing: 2 killed in attack at synagogue in Germany
-
Now Playing: Ukrainian president defends phone call with Trump
-
Now Playing: Attack in Germany, Turkey, Syria and power outages: World in Photos, Oct. 10
-
Now Playing: Turkey offensive against US ally
-
Now Playing: 2 authors awarded Nobel literature prizes
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
-
Now Playing: Ukrainian president speaks out amid impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Gunman kills 2 at synagogue on Yom Kippur
-
Now Playing: Turkey launches offensive against Kurds in Syria