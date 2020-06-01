Transcript for Man lost at sea rescued after hitting rough weather

And finally we are now hearing from us sailor stranded at sea during a fateful trip from Japan to Hawaii he was among three people without communications during their weeklong ordeal. Tom George from our station Honolulu has their story. The deep brown you see today this is from that from homophobia. Within a lot different in this peat who started his long journey in November. Along with this crew set sail from Japan to Hawaii after hitting rough seas the mask he dismantled and later a big waves rolled him over. The water was coming up up up partner you know getting up to waist high in we're still upside down. The boat to get back upright again but was damage supplies were getting low eventually boat came by so the group was signal flare. And then it is yet to escape to. We think oh man this guy this is terrible. Eventually they lost all contact and begin to fear the worst watched stars crave and and a hope. Either way Finley was going to be okay. Finally days later another vote this time they used mirrors to catch the tension and it worked he were rescued. House crying. And all of us every bite we were all crimes. This video shows that daring rescue the Coast Guard came in they were taken to Hawaii. Grateful to his rescuers and family and friends for Tennessee who'd been desperately trying to find him. Every kind of look at these messages outcry expert cents or electorate passed it. People were telling stories about Meehan. An tests. A lot of the best part reuniting with his wife and son who just flew in from Taiwan. Was happy ending it. Got answered prayer but the one more thing before they go home and doing a little time together in Hawaii just in time for his son's attorney on six. Elaborate party. Son George Casey before island news.

