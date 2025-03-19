Man who last saw missing Pitt student will get passport back, prosecutors say

Joshua Riibe, 22, requested to return home amid the investigation into the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic. Riibe is considered a witness and not a suspect in the case.

March 19, 2025

