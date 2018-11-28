Transcript for Massive cow too big for slaughterhouse

And we wanna leave you. With well. Knickers knickers is that Powell. And take a look he is a rather large cow and he is it turns out over six feet tall he weighs more than a ton. The cow's owner said the steer is just too big to go through a ordinary processing facility so he's. Going to live out his days happily ever after on the farm. Which is much smaller compatriots. As a large cow.

