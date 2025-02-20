Massive sinkhole appears in English village

A large sinkhole appeared on a street in a village near London. Police evacuated nearby buildings and advised people to avoid the area due to concerns of a possible explosion.

February 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live