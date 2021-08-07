Meet the 12-year-old chess prodigy who is world's youngest grandmaster

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with 12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra, who recently made history by becoming the youngest grandmaster of chess.
4:43 | 07/08/21

