ABC News’ Devin Dwyer honors the Americans lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans are remembering Roy Horn, Betty Wright and Little Richard. ABC News’ Will Ganss has the tribute.

In Memoriam: Some of those lost to COVID-19 this week

Honoring those who lost their lives amid the pandemic, including voice actor Rick May, Holocaust survivor Margit Feldman and Lila Fenwick, the first African American female graduate of Harvard Law.