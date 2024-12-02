SCOTUS weighs FDA block on flavored vapes

With e-cigarette sales booming, the Supreme Court will decide whether the FDA unlawfully blocked approval of more than a million new flavored nicotine products.

December 2, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live