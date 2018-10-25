Transcript for Merchant asks thieves to return and rob him later

Well they may be some of the world's dumbest criminals in shopkeeper tripped a group of would be thieves into walking into her own arrest view shows the owner of an. Telling a group of six armed men. Didn't have enough my many in the cash register. And to come back later cadets won't give you the cash. And believe it or not five men actually didn't return. To undercover policeman then arrested them made it really is it.

