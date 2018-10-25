Merchant asks thieves to return and rob him later

More
Shopkeeper asked robbers to come back for more money, they did and got arrested.
0:27 | 10/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Merchant asks thieves to return and rob him later
Well they may be some of the world's dumbest criminals in shopkeeper tripped a group of would be thieves into walking into her own arrest view shows the owner of an. Telling a group of six armed men. Didn't have enough my many in the cash register. And to come back later cadets won't give you the cash. And believe it or not five men actually didn't return. To undercover policeman then arrested them made it really is it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58753561,"title":"Merchant asks thieves to return and rob him later","duration":"0:27","description":"Shopkeeper asked robbers to come back for more money, they did and got arrested.","url":"/International/video/merchant-asks-thieves-return-rob-58753561","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.