Migrant caravan clashes with Guatemalan authorities

More
Guatemalan security forces pushed back a large crowd of migrants, as thousands fleeing poverty and violence move towards Mexico, hoping to ultimately reach the U.S.
0:50 | 01/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Migrant caravan clashes with Guatemalan authorities
And. It can act in lemon. Connected let me let alone. And. Yeah. Government. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Guatemalan security forces pushed back a large crowd of migrants, as thousands fleeing poverty and violence move towards Mexico, hoping to ultimately reach the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75313550","title":"Migrant caravan clashes with Guatemalan authorities","url":"/International/video/migrant-caravan-clashes-guatemalan-authorities-75313550"}