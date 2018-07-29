Migrants scramble after landing on Spanish beach

More
Footage shows a large group of migrants landing on a Spanish beach as swimsuit-clad tourists looked on.
0:38 | 07/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Migrants scramble after landing on Spanish beach
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56906545,"title":"Migrants scramble after landing on Spanish beach","duration":"0:38","description":"Footage shows a large group of migrants landing on a Spanish beach as swimsuit-clad tourists looked on.","url":"/International/video/migrants-scramble-landing-spanish-beach-56906545","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.