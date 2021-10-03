Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Migrating flamingos make their way through shallow waters
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:20","description":"Drone footage captures migrating flamingos wading through the shallow waters of Lake Karakol near Aktau, Kazakhstan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76372364","title":"Migrating flamingos make their way through shallow waters","url":"/International/video/migrating-flamingos-make-shallow-waters-76372364"}