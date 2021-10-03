Migrating flamingos make their way through shallow waters

More
Drone footage captures migrating flamingos wading through the shallow waters of Lake Karakol near Aktau, Kazakhstan.
1:20 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Migrating flamingos make their way through shallow waters
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"Drone footage captures migrating flamingos wading through the shallow waters of Lake Karakol near Aktau, Kazakhstan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76372364","title":"Migrating flamingos make their way through shallow waters","url":"/International/video/migrating-flamingos-make-shallow-waters-76372364"}