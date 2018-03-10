Transcript for Missing actress hit with $129 million fine

China's most famous actress funding being has admitted to a multi million dollar tax division scheme. Authorities find the 37 year old equivalent of nearly seventy million dollars in unpaid taxes and penalties and investigation found she and employees over production company had. Under reported her earnings from her blockbuster films. In her first public statement since dropping from public view for months ago fed offered an apology and pledged to pay the fine to avoid a criminal investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.