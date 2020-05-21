Motorized protesters demand Brazil open borders amid pandemic

More
Hundreds of Brazilian protesters on motorcycles and in cars formed a caravan and called on authorities to reopen the borders closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
1:01 | 05/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Motorized protesters demand Brazil open borders amid pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"Hundreds of Brazilian protesters on motorcycles and in cars formed a caravan and called on authorities to reopen the borders closed during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70800834","title":"Motorized protesters demand Brazil open borders amid pandemic","url":"/International/video/motorized-protesters-demand-brazil-open-borders-amid-pandemic-70800834"}