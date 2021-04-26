Oscar-nominated documentary looks inside Hong Kong's pro-democracy struggle Joey Siu is one of many Hong Kongers taking a stand against China’s oppression. For the first time, Hong Kong’s largest broadcaster said it will not air next year’s Academy Awards.

WHO, China release joint report into origins of COVID-19 The WHO and China's joint report into the origins of COVID-19, finding transmission from bats to another animal, and subsequently to humans, as the most likely way the pandemic began.