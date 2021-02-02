Now Playing: Myanmar army seizes power in apparent coup

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 1, 2021

Now Playing: President Biden’s Catholicism scrutinized by clergy, faithful

Now Playing: Sen. Cassidy on White House meeting: ‘There is common ground.'

Now Playing: How Biden's response to the pandemic is different from Trump's

Now Playing: President Biden to meet GOP senators on COVID relief

Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden to meet GOP senators on COVID relief

Now Playing: Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger launches campaign to reclaim Republican party

Now Playing: Is Rep. Greene the new face of the GOP?

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive snowstorm blankets East Coast

Now Playing: President Biden invites Republican senators to White House

Now Playing: Report: Several men accuse Republican strategist of online harassment

Now Playing: Who will defend Trump against impeachment?

Now Playing: 'We may end up seeing a president eating his words' on bipartisan COVID-19 bill: Vega

Now Playing: Dems don't have 'a very good chance' to win Ohio Senate race: Nate Silver

Now Playing: Donald trump loses defense team before impeachment trial

Now Playing: 'I believe that (Dems) do' have votes to pass a COVID-19 relief package: Sen. Sanders

Now Playing: 'I would not vote for' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Gov. Hutchinson