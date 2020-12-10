-
Now Playing: Purple-pink diamond up for auction
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court confirmation, French Open, Lakers win: World in Photos, Oct. 12
-
Now Playing: Push to reopen New York to London flights for the holidays
-
Now Playing: Boat circles out of control on Florida’s St. Lucie River
-
Now Playing: Joyous celebration for ‘International Day of the Girl’
-
Now Playing: Dr. Birx warns of 'very different spread' of COVID 19
-
Now Playing: UN investigator Agnes Callamard to probe murders of Halla and Orouba Barakat
-
Now Playing: American journalist, her mother murdered in Istanbul. Why didn’t the US investigate?
-
Now Playing: Large elephant seal roams Chilean street
-
Now Playing: Vice presidential debate, twin respirators, the French Open: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 8, 2020
-
Now Playing: Azerbaijan and Armenia reignite decades-old conflict
-
Now Playing: Huge fire engulfs apartment high-rise in South Korea
-
Now Playing: Drone flies over ship graveyard
-
Now Playing: Protests erupt against new Indonesian jobs law
-
Now Playing: Vice Presidential debate, protests and fancy hats: The World in Photos, Oct. 8
-
Now Playing: Harris and Pence discuss foreign policies
-
Now Playing: 2 suspected ISIS terrorists are in US to face charges
-
Now Playing: Hurricane whips up huge waves in Grand Cayman